Edmonton Elks bring Duron Carter back to CFL

The Edmonton Elks announced Monday that the football club has brought Duron Carter back to the CFL for the 2022 season.

Carter is a two-time CFL All-Star as a receiver, but the Elks are bringing the 30-year-old in as a defensive back, a role he’s familiar with under current general manager and head coach Chris Jones from their days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

During the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Carter lined up at the short-side cornerback spot and recorded two interceptions and returned both for a touchdown. He recorded 22 defensive tackles, two pass knockdowns and one tackle for a loss.

Carter’s All-Star seasons came in 2014 with the Montreal Alouettes and 2017 with the Riders when he recorded 1,000-yard receiving seasons. He has also suited up for the Toronto Argonauts and most recently with the B.C. Lions in 2019.

The Elks also announced the organization signed veteran Canadian fullback Ante Milanovic-Litre on Monday. He played the last four seasons with the Calgary Stampeders, winning a Grey Cup title in 2018.

Over the last two seasons with the Stampeders, Milanovich-Litre recorded 81 carries for 292 yards and one touchdown along with 25 catches for 230 yards.

The Elks also released two players in quarterback Dakota Prukop and defensive back Darius Williams. Prukop threw for 183 yards in 2021 throwing one touchdown pass and two interceptions. He also rushed for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Williams played all 14 games for the Elks last season recording 30 defensive tackles and six special teams tackles.