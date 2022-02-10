Menu

Canada

Edmonton Elks re-sign top rookie from 2021

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted February 10, 2022 6:00 pm
Nyles Morgan make a tackle against a Lions receiver View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' Jacob Scarfone, left, is hit by Edmonton Elks' Nyles Morgan and fails to make the reception during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday, November 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Under new head coach and general manager Chris Jones, the Edmonton Elks have undergone a massive transformation. A notable player from the 2021 season, however, is sticking around.

On Thursday, the football club signed linebacker Nyles Morgan to a two-year contract extension taking him through to the end of the 2023 CFL season.

Story continues below advertisement

Morgan won the starting weak-side linebacker spot out of training camp and played in 13 games with the Elks in 2021.

He was named the Elks’ nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2021 after leading the team in defensive tackles with 66 and defensive plays with 77. Morgan recorded six special teams tackles, two pass knockdowns, one quarterback sack, one forced fumble and one tackle for a loss.

Read more: Edmonton Elks busy on Day 1 of CFL free agency

Morgan played four seasons with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He moved to play for the Seattle Dragons in the XFL in 2020 and for the Jousters of the Spring League in 2021.

Click to play video: 'New Edmonton Elks president & CEO Victor Cui on returning home, plans for football team' New Edmonton Elks president & CEO Victor Cui on returning home, plans for football team
New Edmonton Elks president & CEO Victor Cui on returning home, plans for football team – Feb 2, 2022
