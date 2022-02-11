Edmonton Oilers win first game under Jay Woodcroft

Send this page to someone via email

Jay Woodcroft won his debut as as an NHL head coach as the Edmonton Oilers downed the New York Islanders 3-1 Friday night at Rogers Place.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers interim head coach Jay Woodcroft coaches players against the New York Islanders during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, February 11, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mike Smith stood tall in the Oilers’ net in the first period, stopping all 19 Islanders shots. Edmonton defenceman Cody Ceci opened the scoring in the final minute of the period, firing a point shot past New York netminder Ilya Sorokin.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Jay Woodcroft debuts as Edmonton Oilers head coach versus Islanders

Oilers forward Zach Hyman tallied his 14th of the season on a two-on-one halfway through the second.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers players celebrate a goal against the New York Islanders during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, February 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Anthony Beauvillier put the Islanders on the board with a power play goal five minutes later. Cody Cizikas had a breakaway late in the second, but Smith made a blocker save.

The Oilers went on their first power play of the night partway through the third when Connor McDavid was tripped by Scott Mayfield. On the ensuing faceoff, Oilers winger Jesse Puljujarvi swiped at a loose puck in front and beat Sorokin five-hole. It was Puljujarvi’s first goal since Dec. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith made 37 saves for his third win of the season.

View image in full screen New York Islanders’ Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) as Ryan McLeod (71) defends during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Friday, February 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Oilers (24-18-3) will play in San Jose on Monday.