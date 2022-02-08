Edmonton Oilers come up empty against Golden Knights

Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves to earn the third shutout of his career as the Vegas Golden Knights dumped the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.
The Golden Knights took the lead halfway through the first when Brett Howden steamed down the left side and beat Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith five-hole.
On an Oilers power play late in the first, Vegas forward Reilly Smith blocked Edmonton defenceman Tyson Barrie’s point shot and broke in two-on-nothing with William Karlsson. Smith passed across to Karlsson, who buried his seventh.
The Oilers killed off a Vegas power play early in the second, but the Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo scored shortly after to make it 3-0.
Smith added to the Vegas lead 14 seconds into the third.
Read more: Edmonton Oilers fall in OT to Senators
The Oilers (23-17-3) are right back at it Wednesday night, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks game at 6 p.m. You can listen to the game on 630 CHED, starting with The Faceoff Show at 4:30 p.m.
Comments