Edmonton Oilers come up empty against Golden Knights

Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves to earn the third shutout of his career as the Vegas Golden Knights dumped the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The Golden Knights took the lead halfway through the first when Brett Howden steamed down the left side and beat Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith five-hole.

View image in full screen Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) scores on Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during first period NHL action in Edmonton on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

On an Oilers power play late in the first, Vegas forward Reilly Smith blocked Edmonton defenceman Tyson Barrie’s point shot and broke in two-on-nothing with William Karlsson. Smith passed across to Karlsson, who buried his seventh.

The Oilers killed off a Vegas power play early in the second, but the Knights’ Alex Pietrangelo scored shortly after to make it 3-0.

Smith added to the Vegas lead 14 seconds into the third.

The Oilers (23-17-3) are right back at it Wednesday night, hosting the Chicago Blackhawks game at 6 p.m. You can listen to the game on 630 CHED, starting with The Faceoff Show at 4:30 p.m.