Edmonton Oilers score early and late to win in Washington

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins broke a 3-3 tie with a shorthanded goal with 4:03 left in the third period as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Washington Capitals 5-3 Wednesday night.

The Oilers are 5-0-1 in their last six games.

The Oilers came out firing, scoring three goals in the first 5:07. Leon Draisaitl notched his 32nd when he chipped in a pass from Cody Ceci. Evander Kane deflected Duncan Keith’s point shot for his second. Then, on a power play, Connor McDavid banked a shot from behind the net off Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov’s back and in.

Samsonov was pulled after allowing three goals on four shots. Lars Eller replied for Washington, and the Oilers were up 3-1 after one.

The Caps carried the play in the second and pulled within a goal when Conor Sheary fired a loose puck past Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen.

Joe Snively had two chances to tie it in the last minute of the period. Koskinen made a pad save on the first shot, then Snively had his reload on the rebound blocked by Darnell Nurse.

Washington tied it before the third was three minutes old. Evgeny Kuznetsov’s bad angle shot ticked off Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie and eluded Koskinen.

Barrie took a hooking penalty with 4:23 left. Oilers forward Zach Hyman led a shorthanded rush and kept the puck alive for Nugent-Hopkins, who slammed home his fifth of the season. Nugent-Hopkins would add an empty-netter.

Koskinen made 24 saves for the win. Pheonix Copley stopped 21 of 22 after replacing Samsonov in Washington’s net.

The Oilers go into the NHL All-Star break with a record of 23-16-3. They’ll host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.