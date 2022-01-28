Edmonton Oilers snare shootout win against Predators

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid scored the only goal in the shootout giving the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators Thursday night at Rogers Place.

Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped all three shooters he faced in the shootout, including a “scorpion” pad save on Matt Duchene.

For the eleventh straight game, the Oilers surrendered the first goal of the game. Filip Forsberg buzzed a shot past Koskinen just past the five-minute mark.

McDavid evened it up in the last minute of the first. He grabbed the puck in his own end, stormed through the neutral zone, drove to the left side and slipped a shot under Nashville netminder Juuse Saros.

Nashville regained the lead in the second when Duchene sniped his 21st. The Oilers replied when Evan Bouchard’s point shot pinballed past Saros.

After a scoreless overtime, the teams traded great chances in overtime. Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse drilled a one-timer off the post.

Koskinen denied Predators defenceman Roman Josi, who had a chance from point-blank range.

McDavid was the second shooter in the shootout for the Oilers. He made several shifty dekes before lifting a forehand past Saros.

The Oilers have won three games in a row. During the game, they confirmed the signing of free agent forward Evander Kane.

Koskinen made 28 saves. Saros finished with 44.

The Oilers (21-16-2) will play in Montreal on Saturday.