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Sports

New Winnipeg goalie Skinner excited to be a Jet

By Jim Bender The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2026 5:22 pm
2 min read
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WINNIPEG – Stuart Skinner is well aware that he could very well become the Winnipeg Jets’ starting goaltender this season.

Connor Hellebuyck, who had been Winnipeg’s starting netminder for the past 10 seasons, recently repeated his request to be traded.

With Hellebuyck’s status still up in the air, Skinner – who signed a two-year deal with the Jets last July – was asked if the situation is on his mind as he gets familiar with his new surroundings.

“It’s funny, it might be me that gets impacted a little bit more,” Skinner said after an informal skate at the Hockey For All Centre on Wednesday. “But I haven’t thought much about it. There’s so many distractions that can go around in this league, through trades, through anybody’s situation. So what I’ve learned in my four years is my job is my job.”

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Skinner, 27, split last season between the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins. He has a goals-against average of 2.77 over 224 career NHL regular-season games.

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His new teammates have no control over the club’s goaltending plans either.

“The situation is going to resolve itself one way or another,” Jets captain Adam Lowry told reporters on Tuesday. “As long as (Hellebuyck is) a member of the Jets, we’ll treat that situation as such.”

Hellebuyck, 33, is still under contract for another five years at about $8.5 million a year. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner won the Hart Trophy winner in 2025 as the NHL’s most valuable player.

Skinner, a six-foot-four 215-pound Edmonton native, backstopped the Oilers in two straight Stanley Cup finals (2024 and 2025), losing both series. He was dealt to Pittsburgh in a midseason trade after struggling at times last season.

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“It’s always a difficult game when you’re playing in the ‘Peg, so I’m happy to have home-ice advantage here now,” he said. “I’m excited for it. I can’t wait to get in the building.”

Skinner said his new teammates are a “really fun group to be around.”

“Honestly, it’s been awesome,” he said “They’ve made it really easy for me. I knew a few guys but that was about it. Coming in here, everybody has been so nice, so kind and extremely helpful.”

Winnipeg missed the playoffs last spring after finishing 12th in the 16-team Western Conference standings.

The Jets won the Presidents’ Trophy a year earlier but were eliminated in the second round of the post-season.

“In my opinion, I think this team has what it takes to win,” Skinner said. “It’s just a matter of being able to go through (the challenges) for the whole year, playing at a consistent level and sticking together through everything.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 9, 2026.

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