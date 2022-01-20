Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky blanks Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Florida Panthers downed the Edmonton Oilers 6-0 Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers are winless in their last seven, going 0-5-2.

View image in full screen Florida Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers’ Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during second period NHL action in Edmonton on Thursday, January 20, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The Oilers carried the play in the first, outshooting the Panthers 17-7. Jesse Puljujarvi had a great chance in the final 10 seconds, but Bobrovsky slid across to make a great glove save.

The Panthers took the lead five-and-a-half minutes into the second on the power play when Aleksander Barkov beat Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen short side. It was the 23rd time in the last 27 games the Oilers have allowed the first goal.

Less than three minutes later, Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe was left alone in front and roofed a shot to make it 2-0.

Barkov beat Koskinen with a mid-range wrist shot to make it 3-0 seven minutes into the third.

Florida’s Anthony Duclair and Sam Bennett added late power-play goals. Then Panthers forward Owen Tippett scored with 1:44 left.

The Panthers went 3 for 5 on the power play. The Oilers were 0 for 3.

The Oilers (18-16-2) will host Calgary on Saturday.