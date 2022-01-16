Edmonton Oilers collapse in third and lose to Senators

The Ottawa Senators scored five goals in the third period to stun the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 Saturday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers have gone 0-4-2 in their last six games and have just two wins in their last 14 games.

“When you’re not winning consistently, there’s frustration and you can be fragile. You’ve got to work your way out of it,” Oilers Head Coach Dave Tippett said after the game.

For the 22nd time in the last 26 games, the Oilers allowed the first goal of the game. Josh Norris slid a power play shot under Stuart Skinner with 9:25 left in the first.

“We’ve talked about it over and over and over again in that room and obviously we haven’t found an answer yet. That being said, we’ve got to show up,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said. “You look at teams that are rolling and they find a way to win games, and teams that are losing find ways to lose games. Tonight we definitely found a way to lose that one.”

The Oilers went on two-man advantage late in the first. Matt Murray made some excellent saves on the five-on-three. Zack Kassian finally solved Murray after the first penalty expired for his fifth of the season.

Kailer Yamamoto put the Oilers ahead in the second. After stumbling on a partial breakaway, he regained his balance, held off Erik Brannstrom, and slid the puck under Murray’s right pad. Brendan Perlini made it 3-1 late in the second.

Adam Gaudette pulled the Senators within a goal before the third was three minutes old, flipping a backhand past Skinner’s glove.

Less than three minutes later, Skinner had his pass from behind the net picked off. He scrambled back to make a great save, but Alex Formenton stuffed in the rebound. Artem Zub fired home his third of the season to put Ottawa ahead with 9:20 left.

“We need to wrap it up. We need to win that game. Now we’re sitting here talking about the same [sic] as we were before the break,” Kassian said post-game. “That’s a tough way to lose. You’re up 3-1 going into the third. We’re a pretty frustrated group right now. I think the writing is on the wall.”

With 7:43 on the clock, Zach Hyman found Darnell Nurse, who zipped home his third goal of the year. Cody Ceci went off for high-sticking Norris with less than five minutes to go. On the power play, Norris scored his second of the night with 3:42 remaining. Zach Sanford added an empty netter.

The Oilers, 18-15-2, will host Florida on Thursday.

With files from Brenden Escott, 630 CHED