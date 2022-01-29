Evander Kane scores in debut as Edmonton Oilers crush Canadiens

Send this page to someone via email

Evander Kane scored in his first game with the Edmonton Oilers, who pounded the Montreal Canadiens 7-2 Saturday night.

The Oilers have won four in a row.

It took Kane less than nine minutes to hit the scoresheet. He made it 1-0 when he deflected Evan Bouchard’s point shot past Sam Montembault 8:39 into the first. Zach Hyman tipped in a Kris Russell shot, then Leon Draisaitl potted his 30th of the season, giving the Oilers three goals in 1:47.

The Canadiens had seven shots on goal in the first four minutes of the third and got on the board thanks to Josh Anderson. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Hyman scored to put the Oilers up 5-1. With Zack Kassian in the penalty box, Tyler Toffoli scored three seconds into the Montreal power play. Draisaitl replied 24 seconds later, giving the Oilers three goals on six shots in the period.

Cayden Primeau replaced Montembault to start the third. Derek Ryan beat him in the final minute of the game for the only goal of the third.

Russell played his 900th NHL game. Stuart Skinner made 20 saves for his fifth win of the season. Hyman had two goals and an assist.

The Oilers, 22-16-2, will play in Ottawa on Monday (630 CHED, Face-off Show 4 p.m., game at 5:30 p.m.).