Edmonton Oilers fall in OT to Senators

Tim Stutzle scored in overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers Monday night.

The Senators opened the scoring when Thomas Chabot’s shot flipped up in the air off Mikko Koskinen’s blocker and bounced into the net. The Oilers tied it 45 seconds later when Evan Bouchard fed Connor McDavid for his 22nd of the season.

Koskinen and Matt Murray traded big saves in the second, before Nick Paul solved Koskinen on the power play late in the session.

Darnell Nurse tied it with 12:14 to go in the third, snapping in a feed from Derek Ryan.

With 37.6 seconds left in overtime, Stutzle ripped a shot over Koskinen’s right shoulder to end it.

Murray made 37 saves for the win while Koskinen stopped 28 shots.

The Oilers, 22-16-3, will play their final game before the All-Star break Wednesday in Washington.