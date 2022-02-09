Marc-Andre Fleury shines as Chicago wins 4-1 over Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves as the Chicago Blackhawks earned a 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Blackhawks scored on their first two shots of the game. Alex DeBrincat ripped in a power-play one-timer. Brandon Hagel scored from the slot making it 2-0 Chicago 2:47 into the game.

The Hawks continued to pepper the Oilers’ Mike Smith in the first, but the veteran goalie came up with several big saves.

With just over a minute left in the first, Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith crashed hard into the boards behind his own net. After lying on the ice for a few moments, Keith was able to slowly make his way off the ice. He didn’t return to the game.

The Oilers came out firing in the second period and finally beat Fleury on a power-play goal by Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton outshot Chicago 20-6 in the second.

Dylan Strome knifed in a power-play goal to make it 3-1 Blackhawks early in the third.

Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach scored from in tight to add to the lead halfway through the frame.

The Oilers (23-18-3) will host the New York Islanders on Friday.