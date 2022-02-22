Edmonton Oilers’ Tyler Benson hoping to build on 1st NHL goal

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers forward Tyler Benson finally erased that zero in the goal column.

“It’s just special, even just being able to have my parents there at the game too,” the Edmonton native said after the Oilers practised on Tuesday in Tampa.

Benson, 23, slapped in a rebound late in the second period of the Oilers’ 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild Sunday night. While the game was a poor one for the Oilers, it’s hoped the personal milestone will be a spark for Benson.

“It was nice to have that feeling again of putting a puck in the net,” he said. “Hopefully, going forward, I can continue to help produce like that.”

“Anytime you convert an offensive opportunity, you’re bound to feel more confident,” said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft.

“He’s one of those younger players who’s trying to carve out a niche on our team here.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "He's one of those younger players who's trying to carve out a niche on our team here."

Benson was a top offensive player in junior and the minors. Through 30 career games with the Oilers, he’s had to play a depth role and show some more nastiness in his game.

“I think it’s actually always been a part of my game,” Benson explained. “I think a little bit more this year, as it’s easier to go out and hit guys than it is to score goals. We have guys who do that pretty good for our team.”

Edmonton Oilers' Tyler Benson (16) controls the puck ahead of Seattle Kraken's Carson Soucy (28) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Seattle.

The Oilers start a five-game road trip Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning (the game can be heard live on 630 CHED beginning with The Faceoff Show at 4 p.m., and then the game at 5:30 p.m.).

Ryan McLeod moved up to play on Connor McDavid’s left wing, with Zach Hyman shifting over to the right side.

Oilers lines at practice in Tampa: McLeod – McDavid – Hyman

Kane – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Foegele – Nugent-Hopkins – Ryan

Shore – Sceviour – Benson

Perlini – Turris Nurse – Bouchard

Lagesson – Ceci

Niemelainen – Barrie

Broberg Smith

Koskinen#Oilers — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) February 22, 2022

“It kind of happened naturally in the game last game. We were juggling some things around. We liked what we saw,” said Woodcroft. “Ryan with Connor gives us some good legs.”