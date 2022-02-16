Edmonton Oilers tough out win over Kings

Send this page to someone via email

So far, so perfect.

It’s a good and accurate way to describe Jay Woodcroft’s record as an NHL head coach.

Kailer Yamamoto scored the game-winner late in the third period to propel the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Tuesday night, making the club 3-0 since Woodcroft was hired by the Oilers last week.

“We’re asking the team to play a demanding style and I’m happy we’re seeing results,” says Woodcroft. “There wasn’t a lot of real estate out there and you had to fight for all your space.”

The Oilers had an early four-minute power play when Kings defenceman Olli Maatta was nabbed for high-sticking Oilers forward Zach Hyman, however, they couldn’t cash in.

Story continues below advertisement

The Kings took the lead with four minutes left in the first when Arthur Kaliyev nudged a shot past Oilers goaltender Mike Smith.

It was a goal Smith readily admits wasn’t the best.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers shut out Sharks

“I’ll take 100% blame on that play,” says Smith, who made 30 saves on the night. “But there’s a lot of game left and we’re a high powered offence.”

Late in the second, Oilers captain Connor McDavid drove hard to the net and was stopped by Kings netminder Cal Petersen. Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi hacked at the rebound, keeping the puck alive for McDavid, who flipped in his 25th.

Read more: Edmonton Oilers Evander Kane downplays return to San Jose

With 12:16 left in the third, Oilers forwards Derek Ryan and Warren Foegele freed the puck up for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who fired in his seventh. The top pick in the 2011 NHL Draft seems to have developed chemistry with Foegele and Ryan and believes the reason for it is simple.

“We go get pucks and make plays from there,” says Nugent-Hopkins. “If you’re going to dump it (the puck) in, you gotta go get it.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Kings tied it four minutes later on a strike by Phillip Danault. Edmonton came back with Yamamoto snapping in a pass from Leon Draisaitl with 4:46 on the clock.

Hyman and Evander Kane added empty-netters for Edmonton.

“That type of game was important for our team,” reflects Woodcroft. “I really liked our patience.”

The Oilers (26-18-3) will host Anaheim on Thursday.

With files from David Boles of 630 CHED