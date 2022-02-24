Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3rd person charged in Regina’s 15th homicide of 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted February 24, 2022 4:21 pm
The death of a Prince Albert man who was found dead in Regina's Greenberg Park in December 2021 is now deemed as a homicide.
The death of a Prince Albert man who was found dead in Regina's Greenberg Park in December 2021 is now deemed as a homicide. Regina Police Service

A third person is facing charges in the death of a Prince Albert, Sask., man in Regina.

The body of Harvey Beatty, 22, was found in Greenberg Park on Dec. 16, 2021.

Read more: Regina police requesting public’s assistance in investigation of man found dead in city park

His death was later deemed a homicide by Regina police. It was Regina’s 15th homicide of 2021.

A cause of death has not been released by police.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in their ongoing homicide investigation.

Natron Marian Moran, who is from Regina, is facing a second-degree murder charge in Beatty’s death.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He was scheduled to appear Thursday morning in Regina provincial court.

Read more: Two people charged in connection to Regina homicide, 15th of 2021

Moran is the third person charged with Beatty’s death.

Aaron Craig Alexson, 41, and Toni Marie Manitopyes, 30, both of Regina, were arrested in January.

They are both charged with second-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Mother speaks out after daughter’s death in double homicide' Mother speaks out after daughter’s death in double homicide
Mother speaks out after daughter’s death in double homicide – Jan 2, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagHomicide tagRegina Police tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagHomicide Investigation tagregina homicide taggreenberg park tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers