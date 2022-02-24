3rd person charged in Regina’s 15th homicide of 2021

A third person is facing charges in the death of a Prince Albert, Sask., man in Regina.
The body of Harvey Beatty, 22, was found in Greenberg Park on Dec. 16, 2021.
Read more: Regina police requesting public’s assistance in investigation of man found dead in city park
His death was later deemed a homicide by Regina police. It was Regina’s 15th homicide of 2021.
A cause of death has not been released by police.
On Wednesday, police said they arrested a 24-year-old man in their ongoing homicide investigation.
Natron Marian Moran, who is from Regina, is facing a second-degree murder charge in Beatty’s death.
He was scheduled to appear Thursday morning in Regina provincial court.
Moran is the third person charged with Beatty’s death.
Aaron Craig Alexson, 41, and Toni Marie Manitopyes, 30, both of Regina, were arrested in January.
They are both charged with second-degree murder.
