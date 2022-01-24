Two people charged in connection to Regina homicide, 15th of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Police Service (RPS) have confirmed the death of 22-year-old Harvey Beatty from Prince Albert as a homicide investigation. Beatty’s body was found in Regina on December 16, 2021. It was the fifteenth homicide in Regina in 2021.

Two people have been charged and arrested as the result of continued investigation by police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police began the investigation on the day Beatty was found dead at 5:15 p.m., when police were dispatched to Greenberg Park on the 1900 block of Broder Street where Regina Fire and Protective Services were already on scene and EMS had confirmed the person to be deceased.

Police say at that stage, they had very limited information and no apparent crime scene, making the death investigation more complex.

With further investigation, police arrested and charged two people in connection with what has been deemed a homicide case.

Forty-one year-old man Aaron Craig Alexson and a 30 year-old woman Toni Marie Manitopyes both of Regina, are charged with second-degree Murder.

Police say Alexson and Manitopyes will make their first court appearances on the charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

