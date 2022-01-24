Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two people charged in connection to Regina homicide, 15th of 2021

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 12:19 pm
The death of a Prince Albert man who was found dead in Regina's Greenberg Park in December 2021 is now deemed as a homicide.
The death of a Prince Albert man who was found dead in Regina's Greenberg Park in December 2021 is now deemed as a homicide. Regina Police Service

Regina Police Service (RPS) have confirmed the death of 22-year-old Harvey Beatty from Prince Albert as a homicide investigation. Beatty’s body was found in Regina on December 16, 2021. It was the fifteenth homicide in Regina in 2021.

Read more: Regina police requesting public’s assistance in investigation of man found dead in city park

Two people have been charged and arrested as the result of continued investigation by police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Police began the investigation on the day Beatty was found dead at 5:15 p.m., when police were dispatched to Greenberg Park on the 1900 block of Broder Street where Regina Fire and Protective Services were already on scene and EMS had confirmed the person to be deceased.

Police say at that stage, they had very limited information and no apparent crime scene, making the death investigation more complex.

Read more: Regina man faces charge in connection with forged criminal record check

With further investigation, police arrested and charged two people in connection with what has been deemed a homicide case.

Forty-one year-old man Aaron Craig Alexson and a 30 year-old woman Toni Marie Manitopyes both of Regina, are charged with second-degree Murder.

Police say Alexson and Manitopyes will make their first court appearances on the charges in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Click to play video: 'Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police' Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police – Jan 17, 2021
