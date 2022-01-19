Regina man faces charge in connection with forged criminal record check

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has charged a 35 year-old Regina man after he provided a Criminal Record Check made to appear as if it was issued by the RPS.

On Dec. 15, 2021, a non-profit organization contacted the RPS as they suspected a criminal record check letter had been altered and had appeared to have been issued by the RPS.

Police say the document was submitted by a person applying for employment with the non-profit organization which provides residential support services to people with intellectual disabilities.

After their investigation, police confirmed the document was fraudulent.

On Jan. 11, 2022, the suspect was arrested. He faces a charge of using a forged document.

He has since been released on an appearance notice to attend court on Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. Police have not released his name.

RPS, like other police services, conduct criminal record checks upon request. The checks are usually a requirement for people volunteering, working with youth, helping in schools. As well, many employers require criminal record checks to ensure the person have not committed any criminal offences in the past.

“This is especially important in situations where an adult has authority over, or close proximity to, persons who are vulnerable because of youth, advanced age, or disability,” stated police.

“In 2021, the Regina Police Service received more than 18,700 applications for Criminal Record Checks. Criminal Record Check letters are never e-mailed to applicants, but rather issued by RPS on Regina Police Service letterhead with a watermark.”

Police say that any business or organizations requiring criminal record checks should always ask volunteers and job applicants to submit the original document, rather than a scanned document sent electronically.