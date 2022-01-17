Regina police charge local male following series of break-ins

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation following an arrest early Sunday morning led to charges being laid with four recent compound break-and-enters.

At about 4:06 a.m., police officers on patrol noticed a black Chevrolet S10 truck speeding and in the wrong lane of traffic. Officers followed the truck to a parking lot in the 3400 block of Big Bear Boulevard where it appeared stuck in some snow.

Read more: Regina doctor pleads not guilty to sexual assaults

The lone occupant was seen dashing away from the scene. He was later arrested for being identified as an individual who was wanted on a warrant.

Upon further investigation, officers suspected the S10 had been used on four separate compound break-and-enters, including:

Jan. 13, 2022, 10:18 p.m. – Break, enter and theft at 600 block Adams Street. A suspect breaks the lock on the fence and enters compound. Suspect is believed to use a vehicle to remove several items. Jan. 14, 2022, 12:05 a.m. – Break, enter and theft at 400 Block Winnipeg Street. Suspect cuts lock on gate to compound. An ATV ($6,000) and a trailer ($3,000) are stolen from the compound. Jan. 15, 2022, 2:47 a.m. – Break, enter and theft at 100 block Henderson Drive. Suspect breaks lock-off compound gate. A heater, valued at $7,000, is stolen. Jan. 15, 2022, 3:00 a.m. – Break, enter and theft. An enclosed trailer, valued at $6,000, is stolen from a compound at 1100 block Weaver Street. The trailer is located, abandoned, about six hours later.

Read more: Investigation underway after inmate dies at Regina Reintegration Unit

Story continues below advertisement

Further investigation confirmed evidence to support several charges.

The suspect has been named as 32-year-old Clinton Joseph Durocher of Regina. He has been charged with the following:

Dangerous driving

4X Break, enter and commit theft

Breach of conditions of a release order

Durocher made his first court appearance on these charges in Provincial Court Monday morning.

1:55 More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS More than four overdose-related 911 calls made every day in Regina in 2021: RPS – May 19, 2021