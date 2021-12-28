Investigation underway after inmate dies at Regina Reintegration Unit

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of an inmate at the Regina Reintegration Unit.

On Dec. 23, a 59-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his room.

Corrections staff called EMS and initiated life-saving measures. EMS declared the inmate deceased at approximately 10:20 pm.

Read more: Regina police investigate death after body found

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also be conducting an internal investigation.

The ministry says next of kin have been notified, and that this death is not related to COVID-19.