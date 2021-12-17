Regina police investigate death after body found

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man found in Regina Thursday.

Around 5:15 p.m., police were called to Greenberg Park on the 1900 block of Broder Street for a report of a deceased person.

Read more: Regina police investigating death after house fire

Regina Fire and Protective Services was already on scene and EMS confirmed the man was dead.

Police secured the scene and the coroner attended.

The victim has been identified and next of kin have been notified but police have not released the man’s name or age to the public.

Read more: Police investigate after dead man discovered in Regina home

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).