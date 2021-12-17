Menu

Canada

Regina police investigate death after body found

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 1:00 pm
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a man was found dead in a park. View image in full screen
Regina police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a man was found dead in a park. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating the death of a man found in Regina Thursday.

Around 5:15 p.m., police were called to Greenberg Park on the 1900 block of Broder Street for a report of a deceased person.

Regina Fire and Protective Services was already on scene and EMS confirmed the man was dead.

Trending Stories

Police secured the scene and the coroner attended.

The victim has been identified and next of kin have been notified but police have not released the man’s name or age to the public.

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

