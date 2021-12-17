Menu

Canada

Regina police investigating death after house fire

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 17, 2021 11:47 am
Regina firefighters found a dead body in a Cameron Street home. View image in full screen
Regina firefighters found a dead body in a Cameron Street home. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Regina Police Service (RPS) and Saskatchewan Coroners service are conducting a death investigation after firefighters discovered a dead body while responding to a house fire.

A police statement said firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Cameron Street for a report of a house fire on Thursday around 10:50 a.m.

Read more: Fatal house fire in Regina under investigation

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. While searching the property, firefighters found the deceased individual in the house.

Police units arrived to secure the scene.

A police statement said the individual has been identified but notification of next of kin has not been completed as of late Thursday night.

The age and gender of the person have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Regina Fire and Protective Services.

Read more: Oshawa fire that killed 4 was started by a child, police say

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

