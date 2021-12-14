Menu

Canada

Oshawa fire that killed 4 was started by a child, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2021 2:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Oshawa house fire being investigated as possible case of arson' Oshawa house fire being investigated as possible case of arson
WATCH ABOVE: (March 24) Oshawa house fire being investigated as possible case of arson – Mar 24, 2021

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police east of Toronto say a fire that killed four people in Oshawa, Ont., earlier this year was started by a child under 12 years old.

Durham Regional Police say, however, that based on the “totality of the circumstances,” no charges will be laid in the incident.

No further details have been released, and police say they are not seeking any additional evidence in the case.

Read more: Oshawa house fire that killed 4 could ‘potentially be an arson,’ police say

Flames broke out in the century-old row home on Olive Avenue in the early hours of March 22.

Five people were able to escape, but four others didn’t make it out.

Police later identified the deceased as 66-year-old Terrence Pottie, 57-year-old Paul Leblanc, 11-year-old Cristian Duguay-Sterling and his sibling, nine-year-old Lucas Duguay-Sterling.

Click to play video: 'Anguish in aftermath of fatal Oshawa house fire' Anguish in aftermath of fatal Oshawa house fire
Anguish in aftermath of fatal Oshawa house fire – Mar 23, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
