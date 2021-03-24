Menu

Canada

Oshawa house fire that killed 4 could ‘potentially be an arson,’ police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Click to play video: 'Anguish in aftermath of fatal Oshawa house fire' Anguish in aftermath of fatal Oshawa house fire
WATCH ABOVE: Anguish in aftermath of fatal Oshawa house fire. Catherine McDonald spoke to Mike Thompson about his harrowing escape and why he couldn’t help four others trapped inside.

A Durham Regional Police spokesperson says the Oshawa house fire that took the lives of four people, two children included, could potentially have been an arson.

On Wednesday, Const. George Tudos revealed the reason why the fatal fire moved from the hands of the Ontario Fire Marshal to the police force. Although fire officials are still assisting with the investigation.

Emergency crews were called to Olive Avenue, near Ritson Road South and Highway 401, at around 12:55 a.m. Monday for a fire that ripped through seven units in a rowhouse complex.

Read more: Bodies of 2 children recovered from scene of Oshawa house fire, raising death toll to 4

Four people were found dead inside a home, two adults and two children who are siblings, Tudos said. The adults were pulled from the home Monday evening and the children were discovered on Tuesday evening, he added. There is no relation between the deceased adults and the deceased children.

“It is still an ongoing investigation,” Tudos said. “We did receive information from evidence found at the scene that this could potentially be an arson investigation.”

“This is why our major crimes unit have cordoned off the scene, secured it, and are waiting for judicial authorization to re-enter that home and look for evidence to support this police investigation.”

Tudos said police are not able to disclose what exactly was found as the evidence at this time. He said the investigation will determine if the fire was criminal or not.

Read more: 2 dead, 2 still unaccounted for after Oshawa house fire

Click to play video: 'Crews return to scene of Oshawa fire where 2 died, 2 people remain unaccounted for' Crews return to scene of Oshawa fire where 2 died, 2 people remain unaccounted for
Crews return to scene of Oshawa fire where 2 died, 2 people remain unaccounted for

Heavy equipment will be brought in to go through the home with the assistance of Oshawa Fire, Tudos said.

Trending Stories
No one else is considered missing, Oshawa Fire Chief Derrick Clark said.

Five other people were able to escape the home and were all taken to hospital. Four were released but one who was taken with critical injuries remains in hospital, Tudos said.

There is no word on what may have caused the blaze.

Draven Sterling, who identified himself as the nephew of the father of the children who are believed to have perished in the fire, set up a GoFundMe. As of noon Wednesday, more than $7,500 have been raised.

— With files from Ryan Rocca & Catherine McDonald.

A photo of the aftermath following a fatal house fire in Oshawa on Olive Avenue that killed four people. Taken on March 24, 2021. View image in full screen
A photo of the aftermath following a fatal house fire in Oshawa on Olive Avenue that killed four people. Taken on March 24, 2021. Catherine McDonald / Global News
Fire breaks out at a home on Olive Avenue in Oshawa. View image in full screen
Fire breaks out at a home on Olive Avenue in Oshawa. Colin Williamson / Global News
The aftermath following a fire that broke out at a home on Olive Avenue in Oshawa. View image in full screen
The aftermath following a fire that broke out at a home on Olive Avenue in Oshawa. Doug Gamey / Global News
