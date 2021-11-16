Fatal house fire in Regina under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) has opened an investigation following the death of a 47-year-old man during a house fire on Monday afternoon.

A statement from the City of Regina on Tuesday shared that RFPS investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The city release stated that firefighters responded to the house fire just before 4 p.m. on the 600 block of Montague Street. Responders had the fire under control by 4:12 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved house fire,” said Fire Chief Layne Jackson in the city’s statement. “Firefighters made entry and found one unconscious occupant who was removed from the home.”

A 24-year-old woman was able to escape the fire and was transported to hospital in stable condition after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Members of the Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service will also be involved in the investigation, according to the city.

