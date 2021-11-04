No injuries following Thursday morning house fire in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in Regina‘s North Central area woke up to the sound of fire trucks on Thursday morning.

Regina Fire and Protective Services were called to a house fire on the 900 block of Athol Street just before 7 a.m.

The fire department shared before 8 a.m. that the fire was controlled shortly after their arrival to the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a bedroom on the main floor.

Officials say no one was injured and that the incident is under investigation.

