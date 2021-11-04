Menu

Canada

No injuries following Thursday morning house fire in Regina

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 6:43 pm
Firefighters observe damage to a North Central home in Regina after a fire occurred on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
Firefighters observe damage to a North Central home in Regina after a fire occurred on Thursday morning. Photo: Regina Fire / Twitter

Residents in Regina‘s North Central area woke up to the sound of fire trucks on Thursday morning.

Regina Fire and Protective Services were called to a house fire on the 900 block of Athol Street just before 7 a.m.

The fire department shared before 8 a.m. that the fire was controlled shortly after their arrival to the scene.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to a bedroom on the main floor.

Officials say no one was injured and that the incident is under investigation.

