Crime

Police investigate after dead man discovered in Regina home

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 11:40 am
The coroners service and Regina police have begun a death investigation after a body was found in the city's North Central area. View image in full screen
The coroners service and Regina police have begun a death investigation after a body was found in the city's North Central area. File / Global News

Police in Regina are investigating the death of a man after his body was found at a house in the city’s North Central area.

Officers were dispatched on Monday just before 2 p.m. to the 1000 block of Angus Street after receiving a report of a man who was believed to be dead at the location.

Police found the body. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Read more: Regina police investigating city’s 9th homicide of 2021

Regina police have requested a coroner and additional police resources for the investigation.

No other details were released by police.

Anyone with information can contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

