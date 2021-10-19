Police investigate after dead man discovered in Regina home

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Regina are investigating the death of a man after his body was found at a house in the city’s North Central area.

Officers were dispatched on Monday just before 2 p.m. to the 1000 block of Angus Street after receiving a report of a man who was believed to be dead at the location.

Police found the body. He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Regina police have requested a coroner and additional police resources for the investigation.

No other details were released by police.

Anyone with information can contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

Advertisement