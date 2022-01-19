Menu

Crime

Former Mobile Crisis Services employee charged after ‘financial irregularities’ reported: Regina Police

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 1:47 pm
A Regina woman who was employed by Mobile Crisis Services has been charged with theft and fraud after the non-profit organization discovered "financial irregularities.". View image in full screen
A Regina woman who was employed by Mobile Crisis Services has been charged with theft and fraud after the non-profit organization discovered "financial irregularities.". File / Global News

Regina police say they have charged a 61-year-old woman who was once employed by Regina’s Mobile Crisis Services with theft and fraud.

The investigation, which was headed by the police’s financial crime unit, began in July 2021 after the non-profit, community-based organization had undergone changes in accounting and switched to a new financial management system back in March 2021.

Police say the organization had discovered a pattern of “financial irregularities” during the transition and accompanying audit.

“MNP LLP was hired by Mobile Crisis Services in July 2021 to perform an independent forensic audit and financial investigation after irregularities were detected in the organization’s payroll process,” said Mobile Crisis Services in a release. “The report was then referred to the Regina Police Service for criminal investigation.

Mobile Crisis Services said in the release that an employee was dismissed as a result of the report from MNP.

The organization added that additional and appropriate safeguards and controls were implemented to ensure it is complying and operating effectively and efficiently.

Regina police stated that Irving had moved to British Columbia prior to the conclusion of the investigation.

Police in B.C. assisted Regina police in serving Irving with a summons. She was to appear in Regina Provincial Court on Monday.

Mobile Crisis Services runs services involving “social and health crisis interventions to youth, individuals, families and seniors” 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The not-for-profit, which employs about 30 highly trained, professional crisis workers, took approximately 30,000 calls in 2021.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
