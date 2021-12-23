Regina police requesting public’s assistance in investigation of man found dead in city park

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s assistance in an investigation into the death of an adult man.

Harvey Beatty, 22 years-old, from Prince Albert has been identified as the victim found in a Regina park.

“We have attached a photo [of Beatty],” said police. “While it is not common practice to share a photo in an investigation like this, investigators are hoping someone may have seen Beatty in the days and weeks leading up to his death.”

According to RPS, on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police went to Greenberg Park on the 1900 block of Broder Street, responding to a report of a deceased person.

Police say Regina Fire Department (RFD) was already on scene and EMS had confirmed the person to be deceased. Police secured the scene, and the Coroner attended.

Police are asking if anyone has information that could assist police in this investigation, contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

