Regina motorists asked to avoid Ring Road due to icy conditions: police

Regina police are asking motorists in the city to avoid Ring Road as it is extremely icy and driving conditions are considered very dangerous.

Officers are currently responding to upwards of 10 collisions on Ring Road. The collisions occurred between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

It is not clear at this time, which, if any were as result of the road conditions.

If drivers must travel on Ring Road, they are asked to slow down and use extreme caution — especially in areas where officers and first responders are working to assist motorists.

