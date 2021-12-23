Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Regina motorists asked to avoid Ring Road due to icy conditions: police

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 1:53 pm
Regina motorists asked to avoid Ring Road due to icy conditions: police - image
File / Global News

Regina police are asking motorists in the city to avoid Ring Road as it is extremely icy and driving conditions are considered very dangerous.

Officers are currently responding to upwards of 10 collisions on Ring Road. The collisions occurred between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 5 a.m. Thursday.

Read more: SGI highlights winter driving and intersection safety in November traffic spotlight

It is not clear at this time, which, if any were as result of the road conditions.

Trending Stories

If drivers must travel on Ring Road, they are asked to slow down and use extreme caution — especially in areas where officers and first responders are working to assist motorists.

More to come

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagRegina Police Service tagIcy Roads tagRing Road tagSlippery roads tagregina traffic tagdangerous driving conditions tagRegina driving tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers