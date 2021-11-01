SGI highlights winter driving and intersection safety in November traffic spotlight

Send this page to someone via email

To kick off November, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is highlighting winter driving and intersection safety in this month’s traffic spotlight.

Before the snow is here to stay in the province, SGI wants motorists to prepare ahead of time before driving in icy road conditions. SGI tends to see a spike in collision claims reported every year.

“Especially when you’re dealing with those winter driving conditions, it becomes more important when you’re approaching intersections,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI media relations manager. “When you’re looking at your collision statistics in Saskatchewan, nearly half of all collisions happen at intersections.”

Winter driving involves snow and ice so SGI is challenging motorists to prevent collisions as a result of winter road conditions, especially when it comes to intersections.

Story continues below advertisement

“Regina’s intersection of Lewvan and Dewdney is in the top 10 for SGI’s most frequent collision intersection,” said McMurchy. “We see an average of 40 collisions every year at this intersection alone.”

SGI is reminding drivers to fully clear snow and ice from vehicles before driving to help with visibility. Motorists are asked to drive slowly and increase their following distance to five seconds or more, which will help prevent collisions at intersections. They are also recommending people transition to winter tires sooner rather than waiting for the first snow dump.

“Maybe start thinking of making an appointment with your favourite tire shop to get those winter tires on,” he said. “Winter tires can really make a difference when it comes to your traction and your control.”

SGI is teaming with the Saskatchewan Safety Council and law enforcement across the province to focus on this month’s spotlight.

“Ice and snowy conditions are a part of driving in Saskatchewan during the winter,” the Saskatchewan Safety Council stated in a media release. “We want to show drivers the situations that can cause skids and teach the kinds of skills you need to get your car back under control.”

Other winter driving tips include remembering IPDE — Identify, Predict, Decide and Execute. This rule of thumb helps the driver pay more attention. SGI says to accelerate and brake gently to prevent sliding on slippery roads.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers who fail to stop or yield could receive a ticket for $230.

SGI will be sharing driving tips on its social media pages throughout November.

3:37 Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit Winter driving tips and what you should have in a road safety kit – Jan 22, 2021