Regina police use conducted energy weapon during break-and-enter arrest

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says a 32-year-old man is facing charges after a call for service to a break and enter Wednesday night in the 2300 block of Hamilton Street.

“A Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) was deployed in the suspect’s arrest,” according to a statement. “Notice of this CEW deployment is in keeping with a commitment by the Regina Police Service to advise the public each time a CEW is used against a person.”

Police say they were dispatched to a report of a break and enter at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Hamilton Street.

“Early information received indicated the male had broken into the building and was going through unlocked vehicles in the parkade,” according to police. “When police arrived, they located the male in the parkade and he took off running. After a foot pursuit through the building, the male turned towards an officer and started to pull a metal object out from his sweater resulting in the officer deploying a CEW.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina police investigate death after body found

Police say the man was subsequently taken into custody without further incident. In keeping with policy, the suspect was medically cleared before being taken into police service detention.

Shane Thomas Asapace, 32, from Regina faces several charges, such as break and enter, possession of break-in instruments and possession of stolen property.

Police say Asapace will make his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 2 p.m. Thursday.

The use of the CEW has been documented and will be subject to internal review by a Use of Force Review Board (Regina Police Service) and external oversight by the Saskatchewan Police Commission.

1:26 Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget Regina Police Service receives approval from city council for its 2022 budget – Dec 16, 2021