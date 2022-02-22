Traffic impacted on part of Highway 427 in Toronto after truck carrying diesel rolls over

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic is being impacted on northbound Highway 427 approaching the 401 after a truck carrying diesel rolled over on Tuesday, causing fuel to leak onto the roadway.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted a video online of the collision scene, showing diesel flowing out of the tanker truck.

Schmidt said the crash happened on Highway 427 approaching the ramp to the westbound 401.

“We currently have all lanes blocked,” he said.

“All traffic 427 northbound is going to get forced off and will be forced to 401 eastbound. There is no access to the westbound lanes.”

He said crews were working to contain the leak and hopefully get the rest of the diesel transferred to another vehicle.

Schmidt said there is no evacuation in place and noted that the flashpoint for diesel is higher than that of gasoline.

“But obviously environmentally this is a huge concern that we have,” he said.

There is no word on what led to the collision or whether the truck driver was injured.

View image in full screen The scene of the rollover on Tuesday. MTO

Diesel tanker truck rollover #Hwy427 NB ramp to #Hwy401 wb. Diesel leaking onto highway. https://t.co/TtMOOJZNFF — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 22, 2022

