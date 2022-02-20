Driver seriously injured after car hits barrier along Highway 407: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person suffered serious injuries after a vehicle collided into a barrier along Highway 407 in Mississauga police say.

In a tweet Sunday morning, the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division said a vehicle driving the wrong way on Highway 407 at Mississauga road crashed into the barrier.

Police said the 30-year-old driver from Oakville was taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Officers said the person was arrested and is in custody at the hospital for impaired driving.

Wrong way vehicle crashed into Barrier at #Hwy407/Mississauga Rd. Unbuckled 30 year old driver from Oakvile in custody at hospital with serious injuries. Arrested for #ImpairedDriving by #Highway407OPP. pic.twitter.com/pGRH8j8I7l — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 20, 2022

