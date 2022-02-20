Driver seriously injured after car hits barrier along Highway 407: police

One person suffered serious injuries after a vehicle collided into a barrier along Highway 407 in Mississauga police say.
In a tweet Sunday morning, the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division said a vehicle driving the wrong way on Highway 407 at Mississauga road crashed into the barrier.
Police said the 30-year-old driver from Oakville was taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”
Officers said the person was arrested and is in custody at the hospital for impaired driving.
