Crime

Driver seriously injured after car hits barrier along Highway 407: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 20, 2022 9:07 am
Driver seriously injured after car hits barrier along Highway 407: police - image View image in full screen
OPP / Twitter

One person suffered serious injuries after a vehicle collided into a barrier along Highway 407 in Mississauga police say.

In a tweet Sunday morning, the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division said a vehicle driving the wrong way on Highway 407 at Mississauga road crashed into the barrier.

Read more: 2 taken to hospital after snow plow, pickup collide in Mississauga: police

Police said the 30-year-old driver from Oakville was taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Trending Stories

Officers said the person was arrested and is in custody at the hospital for impaired driving.

