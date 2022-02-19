Menu

2 taken to hospital after snow plow, pickup collide in Mississauga: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 19, 2022 12:08 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man was taken to hospital after a snow clearing tractor and pickup truck collided in Mississauga, Ont., police say.

In a series of tweets Saturday morning, Peel Regional Police said the two vehicles collided along Airport Road at Thamesgate Drive.

Read more: Woman dead after collision in Mississauga parking lot

Police said the driver of the tractor was taken to a trauma centre with head injuries that are non-life-threatening.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital, officers said.

Trending Stories

Police closed northbound Airport Road, from Slough Street to Thamesgate Drive temporarily, but it has since reopened.

