2 taken to hospital after snow plow, pickup collide in Mississauga: police

A man was taken to hospital after a snow clearing tractor and pickup truck collided in Mississauga, Ont., police say.
In a series of tweets Saturday morning, Peel Regional Police said the two vehicles collided along Airport Road at Thamesgate Drive.
Police said the driver of the tractor was taken to a trauma centre with head injuries that are non-life-threatening.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital, officers said.
Police closed northbound Airport Road, from Slough Street to Thamesgate Drive temporarily, but it has since reopened.
