Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman dead after collision in Mississauga parking lot

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 4, 2021 3:15 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman is dead after a crash in a Mississauga parking lot on Monday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street and Ridgeway Drive shortly after 2 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into the back of a parked tractor trailer and the driver of the car, a woman, suffered serious injuries. She died at the scene.

Read more: Woman dead after two-vehicle collision on eastbound Gardiner Expressway: Toronto police

A police spokesperson told Global News the truck was parked behind a business and no one was inside.

Police said they’re treating the incident as a possible medical episode.

There are no road closures in place given that it occurred in a parking lot, but officers asked that people still avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional police tagMississauga tagpeel police tagDundas Street tagMississauga crash tagMississauga collision tagDundas and Ridgeway tagRidgeway Drive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers