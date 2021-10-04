Woman dead after collision in Mississauga parking lot

Peel Regional Police say a woman is dead after a crash in a Mississauga parking lot on Monday.
Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street and Ridgeway Drive shortly after 2 p.m.
A vehicle crashed into the back of a parked tractor trailer and the driver of the car, a woman, suffered serious injuries. She died at the scene.
A police spokesperson told Global News the truck was parked behind a business and no one was inside.
Police said they’re treating the incident as a possible medical episode.
There are no road closures in place given that it occurred in a parking lot, but officers asked that people still avoid the area.
