Woman dead after collision in Mississauga parking lot

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman is dead after a crash in a Mississauga parking lot on Monday.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Dundas Street and Ridgeway Drive shortly after 2 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into the back of a parked tractor trailer and the driver of the car, a woman, suffered serious injuries. She died at the scene.

A police spokesperson told Global News the truck was parked behind a business and no one was inside.

Police said they’re treating the incident as a possible medical episode.

There are no road closures in place given that it occurred in a parking lot, but officers asked that people still avoid the area.

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION:

– Ridgeway Dr./Dundas St. in #Mississauga

– 1 vehicle into a parked trailer

– Life-threatening injuries to female adult driver

– No road closures in place, incident occurred on a private business parking lot

– Please avoid area

– C/R at 14:07

– PR21-0336418 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 4, 2021