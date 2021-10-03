Woman dead after two-vehicle collision on eastbound Gardiner Expressway: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has died after a two-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway early Sunday, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision on the expressway near Islington Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

Police said a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into another one, causing the struck vehicle to flip and hit the guardrail.

A woman in her 60s was trapped inside the flipped vehicle, police said. Emergency crews were able to remove her but she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the initial vehicle fled the scene on foot, police said.

The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed for the investigation.

