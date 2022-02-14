COVID-19: 35 more deaths in Alberta while number of hospital patients declines

Send this page to someone via email

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Alberta since the pandemic began has risen by 35 deaths, the province announced Monday.

Alberta Health’s website said 3,776 deaths have now been linked to the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began, up from 3,741 on Friday.

However, the total number of hospital patients with COVID-19 in Alberta dropped to 1,528 on Monday, down from 1,566 on Friday. The number of patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units also decreased slightly to 124 on Monday, down from 127 on Friday.

According to Alberta Health, the province had 20,865 lab-confirmed active cases of the disease on Monday afternoon, down from 24,154 on Friday.

Over the weekend, 2,647 new COVID-19 cases (1,146 on Feb. 11, 866 on Feb. 12 and 635 on Feb. 13) were identified via PCR tests in Alberta.

Because of the limited number of Albertans who are now eligible to receive PCR tests, public health officials have noted the true number of both active and new COVID-19 cases is likely far greater than what is being reported.

Alberta’s positivity rate is currently at 26.41 per cent, according to the provincial government’s website.

Step 1 takes effect

The first phase of Alberta’s three-phase plan to lift health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic fully came into effect on Monday.

Parts of the plan’s first phase already took effect last week, including the province’s vaccine passport program coming to an end.

“Today, Step 1 of Alberta’s Path Back to Normal is entirely in effect,” Health Minister Jason Copping tweeted on Monday.

“Effective at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2022: masks will no longer be required for all children and youth in schools, (and) masks will no longer be required in any setting for children 12 and under.”

