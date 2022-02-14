Alberta union, parents ask court to halt decision to lift mask mandate in schools

Send this page to someone via email

The largest labour organization in Alberta has gone to court to challenge the province’s decision to lift a COVID-19 mask mandate in classrooms.

The Alberta Federation of Labour said in a news release that a request for an injunction to keep masks in place was filed Sunday on behalf of several parents who have children living with disabilities.

Students in schools were no longer required to wear face coverings starting Monday following an announcement by Premier Jason Kenney last week that the province plans to lift all pandemic restrictions in the coming weeks if COVID-19 indicators remain stable or trend downward. Nor were children 12 and under having to wear masks in any setting.

The union said it is also challenging Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange’s announcement that it’s now illegal for schools boards to bring in their own rules to override the province.

“Removing universal masking in schools forces many children to choose between their education and their health — and in some cases, their life,” Sharon Roberts, a lawyer representing the parents and the union, said in a statement.

“We are seeking an immediate pause of the decision to remove masking, as well as the incorrect assertion that school boards cannot continue their own mandates,” added co-counsel Orlagh O’Kelly.

While some have said they welcome the step toward normalcy after almost two years of kids going to school with their faces covered, others said they are anxious and worried over what has become a divisive, political issue in the pandemic.

“There’s very little information about how the schools are doing, so maybe it’ll be fine,” said Emma Stephens, a mother of two from Lethbridge, Alta.

“I don’t personally believe it’ll be fine … because when you when you take your mitigation measures off, then the cases go up.

“So the issue now is there’s going to be some kids who feel differently than we do, families feel differently than we do and they won’t want to wear masks and then that causes tension for my kids.”

Teachers will have the option of not wearing a mask if a provincewide mandate lifts as planned on March 1.

That’s when remaining school requirements, such as students having to remain with their cohort group, are also to end.

LaGrange said in a letter posted on her Twitter account last week that there has been a downward trend in the number of schools shifting to at-home learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

“At the peak of the fifth wave, there were 29 schools that were shifted to at-home learning and, today, only seven of the over 2,500-plus schools in our province remain learning at home.”

The Alberta Teachers’ Association has said community spread of the virus has not decreased significantly and the union is exploring legal options.

Trisha Estabrooks, chairwoman of Edmonton Public Schools, said the district was planning to tell parents that masks are still encouraged.

Later on Monday, some students were planning to walk out of classes early and protest at the legislature in support of teachers and health-care workers.

Brian Wawrow of Edmonton said last week his kids and their friends would go to school with their masks on.

“They all feel like they’re going to just be as safe as they possibly can and use their own common sense to keep protecting themselves and the kids that they’re around,” he said.

“My biggest fear’s my dad’s 89, So if my kid gives me COVID, then I can’t go see my dad. My wife’s parents are 70. The health-care system has been battered.”

Wawrow said he understands everyone is exhausted by regulations.

“We certainly are, but we want to see a proper end to (the pandemic) and not just pretend it doesn’t exist anymore.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We certainly are, but we want to see a proper end to (the pandemic) and not just pretend it doesn't exist anymore."

Premier Jason Kenney responded to the legal action on social media Monday, saying ” The AFL is a legal affiliate of the NDP. Children have carried an unfair share of the burden during Covid. It’s time for the NDP and AFL to stop. Let kids be kids!”

The @ABFedLabour is in court today seeking an order to force all kids to wear masks in school. The AFL is a legal affiliate of the NDP. Children have carried an unfair share of the burden during Covid. It’s time for the NDP and AFL to stop. Let kids be kids! — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 14, 2022