Advanced education minister expects Alberta post-secondary institutions to drop vaccine and mask mandates

Alberta’s advanced education minister has advised post-secondary schools he expects them to align with the province’s COVID-19 policies and welcome students back to in-person learning without proof of vaccination and mask mandates next month.

In a letter to schools Wednesday, Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said he expects Alberta universities, colleges and polytechnics to align their COVID-19 policies and practices with those of the Alberta government.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province’s three-step plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions, including the end of the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) effective at midnight Wednesday. This means Albertans no longer need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative rapid COVID-19 test result to enter businesses operating under the program.

The plan will also see the province’s mask mandate lifted as soon as March 1.

“Essentially, post-secondary institutions will have the full ability to return to pre-pandemic delivery without the need to enforce physical distancing, implement proof of vaccination programs and masking effective March 1,” Nicolaides wrote.

“I am eager to see students returning to in-person learning without masking and proof of vaccination requirements this March.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I am eager to see students returning to in-person learning without masking and proof of vaccination requirements this March."

Today, I sent this letter to all post-secondary institutions. I expect AB institutions to align their COVID-19 policies with that of our gov't and I am eager to see students returning to in-person learning without proof of vaccination requirements this March. #abpse #ableg pic.twitter.com/b20w7S1N6A — Demetrios Nicolaides 🇨🇦 (@demetriosnAB) February 9, 2022

The University of Alberta said Thursday morning it is reviewing the letter and will provide an update as soon as it can. In a statement posted after the premier’s news conference Tuesday, the U of A said there will be no immediate changed to the current campus safety measures.

The university said its CampusReady system will remain in place as it is not part of the Alberta government’s REP. CampusReady required all students, staff and faculty to show proof of vaccination or an exemption before coming to any U of A campus.

In mid-January, several post-secondary institutions — including the universities of Alberta, Calgary and Lethbridge — announced they would not be returning to in-person learning before Feb. 28.

The University of Calgary Students’ Union said it is “alarmed” by the advanced education minister’s letter. In a statement, the students’ union is calling on the university and its board of directors to push back and oppose.

“Students are hesitant to return to in-person learning at the end of the month even with common sense health measures in place,” said SU president Nicole Schmidt. “Students certainly do not feel safe without mandatory health measures. It was just over a month ago that students began the semester online and now the minister and UCP government want to return, almost immediately, to pre-pandemic delivery.”

Prior to the minister sending his letter, the U of C and Calgary’s Mount Royal University also said there would not be any changes to their current directives as the province announced eased public health measures.

Nicolaides said as students return to campus, universities should continue to promote vaccination.

