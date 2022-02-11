SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
University of Alberta public health faculty calls plan to phase out COVID-19 restrictions ‘reckless’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2022 2:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta ending vaccine passport program and other COVID-19 public health restrictions' Alberta ending vaccine passport program and other COVID-19 public health restrictions
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Jason Kenney says Alberta's vaccine passport will end and most other big COVID-19 health rules will be gone in three weeks from now. Dan Grummett, Tom Vernon and Morgan Black have team coverage on what is happening, how the health-care system is doing and how Albertans feel about the changes.

Faculty from the University of Alberta’s School of Public Health are voicing strong opposition to the rapid relaxation of COVID-19 health measures in the province, saying it could prolong the pandemic.

In an open letter sent to Premier Jason Kenney and top-ranking United Conservative officials, about 25 people with varied experience in public health, infectious diseases and social epidemiology say the government is using selective data to support its desired policies.

The letter comes after an announcement Tuesday from Premier Jason Kenney that detailed a phased approach to drop all COVID-19 public health measures in the province.

Alberta’s vaccine passport program has now ended and masking requirements for children under 12 are to end Monday, with most remaining measures to be lifted in March.

Click to play video: 'Alberta parents, school officials react to COVID-19 masking changes' Alberta parents, school officials react to COVID-19 masking changes
Alberta parents, school officials react to COVID-19 masking changes

The letter also says the group is concerned the government is removing freedoms from municipalities, post-secondary institutions and school boards to make risk-informed decisions to protect public health.

Trending Stories

They say it is a “reckless” plan considering waning immunity after two vaccine doses, slow uptake for third doses and lagging vaccination of Alberta children.

“We know and agree that restrictions have had deleterious effects on our society. However, this extreme back and forth of on-again, off-again restrictions only serves to prolong the course of this pandemic,” says the letter.

“We cannot tell what the future will hold, but the history of other pandemics, our immediate experience with Omicron and the fourth wave, and the wealth of evidence should teach us that a cautious, slow easing of restrictions would be the prudent way to proceed.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
