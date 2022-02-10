SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Copping, Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update after plan to lift measures announced

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 2:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta Premier Jason Kenney explains timing of vaccine passport ending' Alberta Premier Jason Kenney explains timing of vaccine passport ending
WATCH (Feb. 9): Alberta's Restrictions Exemption Program is no more and soon, other COVID-19 health restrictions will also be lifted. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney joined Gord Steinke to talk about the timing and where the province goes from here.

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Copping and Hinshaw are set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Their news conference will be streamed live in this article post.

On Tuesday evening, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province’s plan to start easing public health measures.

Read more: COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease slightly as Alberta’s vaccine passport program officially expires

Phase 1, which began Feb. 9, included eliminating the restrictions exemption program or vaccine passport. It also included removing capacity restrictions for venues under 500 people.

Mandatory masking for children will also be lifted as of Feb. 14. That means children 12 and under are not required to wear face coverings in any setting and children and youth are not required to wear face coverings in schools.

Read more: COVID-19: Edmonton, Calgary school boards weigh in on Kenney dropping mask mandate for kids

The timing of the next two phases will depend on pressure on the health-care system and the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions, Kenney said.

Click to play video: 'Restrictions Exemption Program has been ‘extremely tough’ on rural Alberta businesses: Kenney' Restrictions Exemption Program has been ‘extremely tough’ on rural Alberta businesses: Kenney
Restrictions Exemption Program has been ‘extremely tough’ on rural Alberta businesses: Kenney

Phase 2 will see all other school requirements removed, along with COVID-19 screening for youth activities and sports. The target date for Phase 2 is March 1.

It will also lift capacity limits on larger venues, remove the limits on indoor and outdoor social gatherings, and remove the mandatory work-from-home requirements. Phase 2 will also eliminate the mandatory indoor masking requirement.

Click to play video: 'Alberta will continue lifting COVID-19 restrictions in phased approach: Kenney' Alberta will continue lifting COVID-19 restrictions in phased approach: Kenney
Alberta will continue lifting COVID-19 restrictions in phased approach: Kenney

No target date has been given for Phase 3 but the province explained it “will depend on hospitalization rates continuing to trend downward.” Phase 3 will see COVID-specific continuing-care measures removed and the mandatory isolation requirement will change to a recommendation.

Click to play video: 'Some Albertans celebrate end of the restrictions exemption program' Some Albertans celebrate end of the restrictions exemption program
Some Albertans celebrate end of the restrictions exemption program

There were 1,615 Albertans in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, a drop from 1,623 people Tuesday. Of those, 135 were being treating in intensive care. That’s a slight increase from 129 COVID-19 patients in Alberta ICUs Tuesday.

Eleven additional deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,696.

Alberta’s positivity rate was 31.73 per cent on Wednesday.

