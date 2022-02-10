Copping, Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update after plan to lift measures announced

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

Copping and Hinshaw are set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Their news conference will be streamed live in this article post.

On Tuesday evening, Premier Jason Kenney announced the province’s plan to start easing public health measures.

Story continues below advertisement

Phase 1, which began Feb. 9, included eliminating the restrictions exemption program or vaccine passport. It also included removing capacity restrictions for venues under 500 people.

Mandatory masking for children will also be lifted as of Feb. 14. That means children 12 and under are not required to wear face coverings in any setting and children and youth are not required to wear face coverings in schools.

The timing of the next two phases will depend on pressure on the health-care system and the number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions, Kenney said.

0:52 Restrictions Exemption Program has been ‘extremely tough’ on rural Alberta businesses: Kenney Restrictions Exemption Program has been ‘extremely tough’ on rural Alberta businesses: Kenney

Phase 2 will see all other school requirements removed, along with COVID-19 screening for youth activities and sports. The target date for Phase 2 is March 1.

Story continues below advertisement

It will also lift capacity limits on larger venues, remove the limits on indoor and outdoor social gatherings, and remove the mandatory work-from-home requirements. Phase 2 will also eliminate the mandatory indoor masking requirement.

1:12 Alberta will continue lifting COVID-19 restrictions in phased approach: Kenney Alberta will continue lifting COVID-19 restrictions in phased approach: Kenney

No target date has been given for Phase 3 but the province explained it “will depend on hospitalization rates continuing to trend downward.” Phase 3 will see COVID-specific continuing-care measures removed and the mandatory isolation requirement will change to a recommendation.

1:57 Some Albertans celebrate end of the restrictions exemption program Some Albertans celebrate end of the restrictions exemption program

There were 1,615 Albertans in hospital with COVID on Wednesday, a drop from 1,623 people Tuesday. Of those, 135 were being treating in intensive care. That’s a slight increase from 129 COVID-19 patients in Alberta ICUs Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Eleven additional deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the province’s death toll to 3,696.

Alberta’s positivity rate was 31.73 per cent on Wednesday.