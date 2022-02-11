Reality check on Alberta politicians’ statements on schools, COVID-19 transmission and vaccines

Send this page to someone via email

On Feb. 14, mandatory masking will be removed for children and youth in schools and for kids under 12 in any situation.

That comes after recent comments made by Alberta’s premier and education minister suggested children with COVID-19 aren’t a threat to the health of teachers, vaccines can’t prevent transmission of the coronavirus and masks aren’t needed to stop the virus’ spread in classrooms.

Global News spoke with a pair of infectious disease specialists to check the claims.

Are teachers at risk from students who have COVID-19?

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange intimated kids can’t pass along COVID-19 to teachers.

“Children pose absolutely no threat to teachers, and for the teachers’ union to say that they do is unscientific,” she said.

Yesterday, Premier Kenney announced that mandatory masking requirements for K-12 students would be ending next week, but at least one teachers' union executive wants to fight to keep masks on children. I've shared my thoughts in this video. #AbEd #AbLeg pic.twitter.com/NIDW973Tg0 — Adriana LaGrange (@AdrianaLaGrange) February 10, 2022

Dr. Chris Mody, head of the department of microbiology, immunology and infectious disease at the University of Calgary, said there’s no data to suggest children “pose absolutely no threat” as the education minister claimed.

However, Mody said the correlation between symptom severity and viral load taken with the observations that children tend to have less severe symptoms could mean children have less viral load with a COVID-19 infection, with a caveat.

“I would argue that children have more contact and less social distancing with daycare workers, teachers, parents, grandparents,” he said.

“It’s been shown for many different infections that children transmit the infection and are really the vector of subsequent transmission in a household.

0:41 Alberta expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for youth Alberta expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for youth

“And that’s actually predicted by studies that have been done now – not with Omicron, but with Delta – that the chance of a family member, a household member getting infected if a child becomes infected in the house is over 50 per cent. While the chance of getting infected when a household member gets infected with one of the earlier variants is about half that,” Mody said.

According to the provincial advice around the vaccine, asymptomatic children can still put others at risk.

“Children can spread the virus even if they don’t have symptoms, potentially risking vulnerable friends, family or community members.”

Do children face less risk from COVID-19?

“The science is clear that children are at a much lower risk of COVID-19 than adults, and forcing them to cover their faces while learning and playing simply cannot be justified any longer,” LaGrange also said in the video.

Dr. Cora Constantinescu, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Alberta Children’s Hospital, said the numbers tell a different story.

“Right now, we are seeing the highest rates of hospitalization in kids in the shortest period of time than we have in this pandemic — from and with COVID,” she said. “And we have all these kids 12 and under — of them all, most are unimmunized.”

According to provincial data, only 46.3 per cent of children between the ages of five and 11 have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and only 19 per cent have received a second dose. More than 200,000 children in that age range, as well as kids under five, are unvaccinated.

“It’s hard for me to see a comparison of adult death versus children death, because that’s not how we look at health outcomes in children,” Constantinescu said. “And when we do that, when we say that children are less likely to be infected than adults or have severe outcomes…. then we’re actually minimizing the burden of this disease on kids and on their parents.

“And we’re actually also negatively impacting the vaccination effort and ultimately leaving our kids unprotected. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "And we're actually also negatively impacting the vaccination effort and ultimately leaving our kids unprotected.

“So it’s time we moved past this comparison to adults, because in pediatric health, we have different standards for children’s health, and preventing any hospitalizations from COVID in children is a very worthwhile cause.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 499 children under 10 years old with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, with 82 of them in intensive care. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three children in the same age range.

Masks and COVID-19 transmission

Minutes before the education minister’s video was posted, Premier Jason Kenney posted a similar video criticizing concerns the Alberta Teachers’ Association had about the removal of mask mandates for children.

“They think that kids who are not wearing masks are somehow unsafe,” the premier said. “It’s looking at children, not as kids, but as vectors of viral transmission.”

Kids are not “unsafe” pic.twitter.com/3NnVFqqMZV — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 10, 2022

“No, that doesn’t make any sense to me at all,” Mody said of Kenney’s comments. “I mean, if children are infected, they’re transmissible and they’re transmissible to teachers just the same as they are to anyone else.”

Constantinescu said the Omicron variant seemed to have changed the patterns of in-school transmission.

“(Previously), it seemed that the COVID in schools was brought in by adults and there was little transmission from student to student,” she said. “However, with Omicron, we’ve seen a different pattern.

1:07 Alberta health minister explains decision to remove COVID-19 mask restrictions for children under 12 Alberta health minister explains decision to remove COVID-19 mask restrictions for children under 12

“We’ve seen much more student-to-student transmission in schools, and we’ve certainly anecdotally seen a lot of kids bring it back home to their parents when they’re unmasked. So it’s hard for me to believe that kids could not spread this to the teachers.”

Mody said masks have long played an important role in stopping the spread of diseases, citing the “classic paradigm” of tuberculosis.

“We put a mask on (infectious patients) in the hospital so that they don’t transmit to other health-care workers. And so if you say that removing a mask makes no difference, then I don’t agree with that statement.”

Vaccines’ effect on transmission

In an interview with Global News on Wednesday, Kenney claimed vaccines were ineffective at preventing transmission.

“With the more contagious version of COVID-19 – the Omicron variant – plus the waning protection of the vaccines against infection and transmission, we’re seeing that vaccinated people are just about as likely to transmit the virus as the unvaccinated,” he said, claiming justification for ending the province’s vaccine passport program.

4:20 Alberta Premier Jason Kenney explains timing of vaccine passport ending Alberta Premier Jason Kenney explains timing of vaccine passport ending

Mody said that is similar to advice from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The CDC has come out with a clear statement that vaccines provide very minimal protection in terms of transmission or acquisition of infection,” the U of C department head said.

But he added that the viral loads produced in the bodies of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals differ.

“If you get vaccinated, you’re likely to have less symptoms,” Mody said. “That correlates with less burden of the virus, and if there’s less virus, then you’re less likely to be transmissible.”

1:52 Alberta parents, school officials react to COVID-19 masking changes Alberta parents, school officials react to COVID-19 masking changes

Constantinescu said studies that came out from Delta variant-fuelled waves showed the same effect.

“And now we actually have evidence that it’s true with Omicron as well in some pre-print studies,” she said. “So vaccinated people have lower infectious viral loads and then they are less likely to spread it, and also for a shorter period of time than the unvaccinated.”

A preprint study from October 2021 comparing historic data of adults who were fully vaccinated and those who caught the coronavirus in England concluded “vaccination reduces transmission of Delta, but by less than the Alpha variant. The impact of vaccination decreased over time.”

An earlier preprint study looking at viral loads in Israel during its Delta wave showed lower viral loads in vaccinated individuals than in unvaccinated people. It found “breakthrough infections in recently vaccinated patients, still within two months post their second vaccine inoculation, do have lower viral loads compared to unvaccinated patients.”

Both of those studies are undergoing the peer-review process.

Provincial government officials and the doctors Global News spoke with agree that vaccination is effective at preventing severe symptoms, hospitalization and death, even with the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.

1:48 Almost all restrictions affecting Alberta children gone soon Almost all restrictions affecting Alberta children gone soon

“Two doses is still over 50 per cent protective against severity and death and three doses, that protection goes up to 90 to 95 per cent,” Constantinescu said. “And really, this is what we’re trying to prevent from a personal level to reduce the risk of severe outcomes and death, but also from a health systems perspective to prevent the overwhelming of the health-care system by preventing hospitalizations and death.

“This is why vaccination, especially the third dose, is so important.”