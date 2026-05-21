Advanced care paramedics in N.B. now have ‘clot buster’ medication for heart attacks

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A potentially life-saving drug will get to cardiac patients in New Brunswick sooner now that paramedics will be equipped with a new tool.

The province announced $2.5 million on Thursday to equip advanced care paramedics with pre-hospital thrombolytics, which break down blood clots and restore blood flow to the heart for those experiencing certain types of heart attacks.

Premier Susan Holt said the medication has been on her radar since before she took office.

“When we formed government, we put it right into our next budget and then started the process of developing the guidelines, making sure we had a clear process for how this would be deployed,” said Holt.

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“I’m thrilled that we can do this within 18 months of our forming government.”

The medication is already available to paramedics in British Columbia, Manitoba and Nova Scotia.

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Health Minister John Dornan said making the medication — also known as clot-busters — available to patients quickly will help reduce mortality, limit complications and improve outcomes for those in cardiac emergencies.

He said there was previously a lack of knowledge about the risks and benefits of the drug, but added that today’s professionals, including advanced care paramedics, have the knowledge and training to safely administer it.

“They work with the team, they know how to do it, the ups and downs of it,” said Dornan.

‘This is a team that is now educated and comfortable, and we have taken the time to put this in place so we have a safe team that is not anxious.”

Derek Cassista, deputy registrar with the Paramedic Association of New Brunswick, called the announcement a “really good day for us.”

“It’s frustrating to encounter patients who could receive these medications and have paramedics that are licensed to give them at this point but were unable to,” he said.

The funding supports the initial purchase and ongoing replenishment of medication for the current fiscal year and any technological upgrades needed to support safe and effective use in the field.