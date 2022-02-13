Tiger-Cats legend Brandon Banks signs with Toronto Argonauts

Send this page to someone via email

Longtime Hamilton Tiger-Cats star receiver Brandon Banks is jumping ship after the free agent signed a new contract with the arch-rival Toronto Argonauts.

The 34-year-old Banks was the Canadian Football League‘s Most Outstanding Player in 2019 with Hamilton, the city he called home for all eight of his seasons in the league.

“We want to welcome Brandon and his family to Toronto and couldn’t be more excited for him to join the organization,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “Brandon gives us a ball-in-hand receiver and a vertical threat to our passing game, while providing veteran leadership. What he’s done in this league is phenomenal and we are thrilled he’ll be in Double Blue.”

The Ticats are scheduled to face off against Banks and the Argos on Aug. 6 in Toronto, Aug. 12 in Hamilton, Aug. 26 at BMO Field and on Labour Day (Sept. 5) at Tim Hortons Field.

Toronto has also added Ticats defensive end J’Gared Davis and Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris in what has been an active free agent spending spree for the double blue.

Banks, who is affectionately known as ‘Speedy B’ for his blazing foot speed, is a four-time CFL All-Star (2014, ’15, ‘18, ’19) and a six-time East Division All-Star (2014-2019).

His most explosive year in the CFL was 2019 when he won the receiving triple crown with 112 receptions for 1,550 yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. Banks also returned two missed field goals for TDs that year and guided the Ticats to an appearance in the Grey Cup final.

Banks was the Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2015 after he registered 1,776 return yards and four punt return touchdowns.

The native of Garner, North Carolina played in just 10 games last season due to injury and had 44 catches for 474 yards and two touchdowns. He also made four receptions for 32 yards and a TD in the 2021 Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton.

In 111 games with the Tiger-Cats, Banks holds the franchise record for most kick return yards (3,773), punt return yards (3,049), missed field goal return yards (779) and missed field goal return touchdowns (five).

He also sits second in team history for total touchdowns (62), combined yards (13,686) and punt return TDs (seven).