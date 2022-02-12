Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Improperly stored COVID-19 vaccine given to some residents in God’s Lake First Nation

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted February 12, 2022 1:16 pm
covid-19 vaccine View image in full screen
A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine. JOH

Residents in God’s Lake First Nation were administered COVID-19 vaccines that weren’t stored properly.

Last week, the leadership in the First Nation were notified that 26 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in error, between December 19, 2021 to January 9, 2022.

“I am disappointed to learn 26 people from God’s Lake received doses of a vaccine that was improperly stored,” said God’s Lake Chief Hubert Watt.

Watt noted that it takes time for people to feel comfortable receiving a vaccine.

“It is my hope this news does not increase hesitancy in people who are still thinking about getting vaccinated,” he said.

Read more: Interior Health administers hundreds of ‘invalid doses’ of COVID-19 vaccine

Story continues below advertisement

Watt noted that youths between the ages of 12-17 also received a third dose, before becoming eligible. The vaccines were administered by nurses hired by the First Nations and Inuit Health Branch at Indigenous Services Canada.

Trending Stories

“Moving forward, I urge our federal partners to demonstrate a high level of care in their duties of providing comprehensive, reliable, and safe health care to First Nations.”

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee says he’s concerned and disappointed that guidelines were not followed and teens were improperly vaccinated.

Read more: COVID-19: Manitoba pushes 3rd vaccine doses heading into holidays

“I stand with the request from God’s Lake First Nation leadership to the First Nations and Inuit Health Branch that they move forward with a diligent approach of providing reliable and safe health care services for First Nations citizens,” Settee said in a press release.

Assembly of Manitoba Chief’s also voiced their concerns. Grand Chief Arlen Dumas calls the process a “failure”.

“First Nations need to have a direct say on these processes to ensure accuracy. I commend Chief and Council for moving quickly to ensure the safety of their citizens,” Dumas said in the press release.

Global News has reached out to Indigenous Services Canada for a response, but has not heard back yet.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagVaccine tagshot tagdose taggiven tagimproper tagadministered tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers