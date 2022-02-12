Improperly stored COVID-19 vaccine given to some residents in God’s Lake First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in God’s Lake First Nation were administered COVID-19 vaccines that weren’t stored properly.

Last week, the leadership in the First Nation were notified that 26 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in error, between December 19, 2021 to January 9, 2022.

“I am disappointed to learn 26 people from God’s Lake received doses of a vaccine that was improperly stored,” said God’s Lake Chief Hubert Watt.

Watt noted that it takes time for people to feel comfortable receiving a vaccine.

“It is my hope this news does not increase hesitancy in people who are still thinking about getting vaccinated,” he said.

Watt noted that youths between the ages of 12-17 also received a third dose, before becoming eligible. The vaccines were administered by nurses hired by the First Nations and Inuit Health Branch at Indigenous Services Canada.

“Moving forward, I urge our federal partners to demonstrate a high level of care in their duties of providing comprehensive, reliable, and safe health care to First Nations.”

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee says he’s concerned and disappointed that guidelines were not followed and teens were improperly vaccinated.

“I stand with the request from God’s Lake First Nation leadership to the First Nations and Inuit Health Branch that they move forward with a diligent approach of providing reliable and safe health care services for First Nations citizens,” Settee said in a press release.

Assembly of Manitoba Chief’s also voiced their concerns. Grand Chief Arlen Dumas calls the process a “failure”.

“First Nations need to have a direct say on these processes to ensure accuracy. I commend Chief and Council for moving quickly to ensure the safety of their citizens,” Dumas said in the press release.

Global News has reached out to Indigenous Services Canada for a response, but has not heard back yet.

