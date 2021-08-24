SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Interior Health administers hundreds of ‘invalid doses’ of COVID-19 vaccine

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 2:51 pm
Click to play video: 'A look at the B.C. communities in the Interior with low vaccination rates' A look at the B.C. communities in the Interior with low vaccination rates
A look at the B.C. communities in the Interior with low vaccination rates

Interior Health is asking hundreds of Revelstoke residents to come back in and redo their COVID-19 jab.

“Interior Health recently discovered doses of COVID-19 vaccine stored in an incorrect freezer and considered invalid,” the health authority said in a press release on Tuesday.

Read more: Central Okanagan continues to drive COVID-19 case surge in B.C.

The vaccine had been administered as 15 first doses and 501 second doses to area residents.

They said it may have provided some protection from COVID-19, but each person who’s received an invalid dose will be contacted individually to get another.

An invalid dose of vaccine does not pose risk to the client and Interior Health is offering assurances that none of the people dosed with an invalid shot have contracted COVID-19 since their immunization.

Read more: Interior residents can now get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment

“Interior Health would like to assure everyone the COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and loved ones from this challenging pandemic,” the health authority said.

“While unfortunate, this situation demonstrates our monitoring and surveillance systems are working. Additional precautions have been implemented to prevent this from occurring in the future.”

Everyone affected is asked to re-book their immunization once contacted by Interior Health.

