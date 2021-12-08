Manitoba health officials to give COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will give an update on efforts against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Deputy chief provincial public health officer Dr. Jazz Atwal will be joined by vaccine task force lead, Dr. Joss Reimer, and Shared Health’s Monika Warren at a 10 a.m. press conference.

The media availability comes a day after Doctors Manitoba president Dr. Kristjan Thompson warned the province’s health-care system is “very close to being on the brink” due to a backlog caused by the pandemic.

The backlog is now estimated to be at more than 150,000 cases by the group that represents physicians across the province.

Doctors Manitoba has been calling on the province to set up a task force to tackle the backlog since June.

An announcement on the task force had been expected last week, but Health Minister Audrey Gordon said word on the task force would instead come Wednesday this week.

An invite to media for the 10 a.m. press conference says the health officials will be discussing COVID-19, vaccines, and a “Shared Health update.”

To deal with a rising number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, Manitoba has shifted resources from other areas. It has reduced the number of surgeries and diagnostic tests.

In recent days, it cancelled some non-urgent cardiac surgeries to ensure there would be enough staff to cover intensive care beds.

Thompson said he fears the province is getting close to the dire situation it was in last spring when dozens of intensive care patients had to be flown to other provinces because of a lack of beds.

Even though the number of people in intensive care is lower than during the peak last spring, the situation is problematic now because nurses and other workers are leaving ICUs and emergency departments, he said.

Meanwhile, Manitoba reported its first lab-confirmed case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant Tuesday.

Health officials reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths linked to the virus Tuesday.

— with files from The Canadian Press

