Toronto shooting leaves man with serious injuries: police

A man is in serious condition following a shooting Thursday evening, Toronto police say.
According to police, reports were received around 8:50 p.m. of a shooting near the intersection of Osler Street and Pelham Avenue, just south of Davenport Road.
When investigators arrived, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police tweeted.
Several shell casings were also located in the area, police added.
Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man was transported to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
There was no suspect information released at the time.
Roads were closed for the investigation.
