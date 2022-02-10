Menu

Crime

Toronto shooting leaves man with serious injuries: police

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 9:58 pm
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is in serious condition following a shooting Thursday evening, Toronto police say.

According to police, reports were received around 8:50 p.m. of a shooting near the intersection of Osler Street and Pelham Avenue, just south of Davenport Road.

Read more: 2 more charged, including 14-year-old boy, in shooting death of Toronto man

When investigators arrived, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police tweeted.

Several shell casings were also located in the area, police added.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man was transported to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 17-year-old boy faces murder charge after Toronto taxi driver’s death in October

There was no suspect information released at the time.

Roads were closed for the investigation.

 

