Toronto shooting leaves man with serious injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man is in serious condition following a shooting Thursday evening, Toronto police say.

According to police, reports were received around 8:50 p.m. of a shooting near the intersection of Osler Street and Pelham Avenue, just south of Davenport Road.

When investigators arrived, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds, police tweeted.

Several shell casings were also located in the area, police added.

Toronto paramedics told Global News that a man was transported to hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

There was no suspect information released at the time.

Roads were closed for the investigation.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Pelham Ave & Osler St

– police o/s

– confirmed shooting

– officers have located a male victim with gunshot wounds

– injuries appear serious

– several casings have also been located

– @TorontoMedics o/s

– road closures in the area

– expect delays#GO272135

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 11, 2022