2 more charged, including 14-year-old boy, in shooting death of Toronto man

Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in January.

Police announced more arrests in the investigation on Thursday after three other teenagers were already charged on Tuesday.

Malachi Elijah Bainbridge was found suffering from several gunshot wounds inside of his car sitting just outside a McDonald’s on Ingram Drive near Keele Street and Eglinton Avenue on Jan. 22.

“We believe that Mr. Bainbridge did have an arranged meet at that location,” said Det. Sgt. Ted Lioumanis. “As soon as Mr. Bainbridge arrived on scene he was ambushed by two shooters and shot multiple times.”

Despite life-saving measures, Bainbridge was pronounced dead on scene.

Lioumanis said a Honda Accord, believed to be the getaway vehicle, was found four hours after the shooting completely engulfed in flames in Clarington, Ont.

On Thursday, police announced two more people were charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police arrested 19-year-old Tyler James William, who is from Oshawa, following a traffic stop in Trenton by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Then, police also arrested a 14-year-old boy, also from Oshawa.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the accused who are under the age of 18 cannot be named.

Previously, on Tuesday, police announced that search warrants were executed on Monday and three youths from Oshawa were arrested.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder.

A second 16-year-old boy has been charged with several offences, including being an accessory after the fact to murder and firearms offences.

A 15-year-old girl has also been charged with several offences, including being an accessory after the fact to murder and firearms offences.

Police also said officers have recovered several firearms which are being analyzed. The firearms include handguns and a semi-automatic rifle, Lioumanis said.

This is Toronto’s ninth homicide of 2022.

— with files from Ryan Rocca