Man, boy charged in connection with Toronto robbery, home invasion: police

A man and a teen have been charged after a home invasion and robbery in Toronto, police say, and one suspect is still wanted.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Jan. 5, officers responded to a robbery in the area of Morningside and Old Finch avenues.

Officers allege two men were let into a house by a teenage boy.

Police said the two men “immediately” assaulted the boy, and bound him with plastic zip ties.

According to police, the men took a “large quantity” of items belonging to the victim and loaded them into bags.

“The boy was able to free himself and chase after the men,” the release reads.

Police said the boy caught up with the men, a struggle ensued, and a firearm was discharged.

Officers said the boy was struck in the back and suffered a “life-altering injury.”

Police said officers located one of the men, who, at the time of the arrest was found “in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.”

According to police, officers seized over a kilogram of fentanyl and a loaded handgun.

Police said 22-year-old Sanders Thomas was arrested on Jan. 5, and is facing several charges including robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime.

He appeared in court on Jan. 6, officers said.

Police said after the men fled the area, the boy picked up a green duffel bag that was left on the ground.

Officers allege the bag contained some property that allegedly belonged to the boy.

He hid in a nearby park, before he returned to the street where he was found by police.

According to police, officers found the duffel bag and located a handgun, ammunition and a “large quantity of fentanyl inside.”

Officers said on Jan. 6, a 17-year-old boy from Toronto was arrested. His identity cannot be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is facing six charges, including unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said he appeared in court on Jan 6.

Officers are now searching for the third suspect wanted in connection with the home invasion and robbery.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Kody Lim from Toronto.

He is wanted for five charges:

Robbery with a firearm Disguise with intent Aggravated assault Discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

View image in full screen Police are searching for 19-year-old Kody Lim. Toronto Police / Provided

Police say Lim is five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has long hair that is often worn in braids.

According to police, Lim is considered “armed and dangerous.”

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” the release said.